Chris Hemsworth Says He Couldn’t Be Less Cool in His Kids’ Eyes

18 SHARES Share Tweet

Chris Hemsworth might be Thor on-screen, but off-screen he couldn’t be any less cooler to his three children.

Speaking with GQ Australia, the Avengers: Endgame star opened up about being dad to 7-year-old daughter India and 4-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha, telling the magazine that his and wife Elsa Pataky‘s kids just see him as dad. While recalling entering a dad’s race in his little girl’s honor, Chris shared that he had put a silly amount of pressure on himself to win the race.

“I literally hadn’t sprinted that much in 12 years, but all I could think of was I’ve got to win this for my daughter,” he shared, noting that he snuck in “secret stretches” and did his best to psyche the other dads out. Naturally, Chris’ story ended with him winning the race, but the best part was that his little girl missed it. “My daughter comes over and goes, ‘Dad, did you win?'” he continued. “I’m like, “What do you mean, did I win? Did you even see it?'”

Still on the topic of his kids, Chris couldn’t help but gush over his little ones, noting that he loves witnessing their contrasting personalities. “Tristan is so athletic but there’s not an aggressive bone in his body. He’s the most emotional one. Whereas Sasha is like a little gangster,” he said, launching into a hilarious story about his twin boys.

“The other day, we were in the park and something happened with Tristan and another kid. He comes over in tears. I’m like, ‘What’s wrong?’ But he didn’t want to tell me,” Chris continued. “Sasha’s like, ‘Tristan, what happened?’ They’re four, by the way. ‘Another kid pushed me.’ Sasha goes over to this older kid, taps him on the shoulder and says, ‘Why’d you push my brother?’ I’m stood there thinking, ‘I should step in, but this is awesome.'”

When it comes to balancing working and fatherhood, the Extraction star admitted that he looks at opportunities differently since becoming a husband and father. “I do wonder sometimes, if we hadn’t met, what my career would look like. Have I made decisions based on that? How has that influenced me?” he shared. “There’s times when I’ve thought, ‘Wow, because having kids is more important to me, some of my roles have suffered.’ There’s definitely a couple of films I could’ve put way more energy into but I was like, ‘No, I’d rather be with my kids.'”

As for raising their children in the limelight, Chris said that he and Elsa have made it a point to instill the same values that they had growing up.

“When I think about my kids, I don’t want them to miss that joy,” he explained. “Elsa and I talk a lot about how we instill that same appreciation and respect for things. I don’t want them to feel like they’re privileged in any way. The fact that we have money and their parents are famous, that somehow they’re special, that scares me because we grew up with no money.”