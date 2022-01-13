Chris Hemsworth Trolls Liam Hemsworth With Shirtless Birthday Tribute: “Get In Shape” Chris Hemsworth Trolls Liam Hemsworth With Shirtless Birthday Tribute: “Get In Shape”

Chris Hemsworth trolls Liam Hemsworth with a bare-chested birthday tribute: “Get In Shape” Chris Hemsworth trolls Liam Hemsworth with a bare-chested birthday tribute:

Chris Hemsworth recently surprised Liam Hemsworth with an amusing “gift” for his 32nd birthday.

See what the Marvel star had to say to the Hunger Games actor in the video below.

In honor of Chris Hemsworth’s 32nd birthday, he’s giving Liam Hemsworth a family discount.

On January, the Marvel star took to Instagram.

On his special day, 13 to hilarously troll his younger brother.

“Happy birthday @liamhemsworth hopefully this is the year you finally get in shape and take care of yourself,” Chris wrote alongside two shirtless photos of the Hunger Games actor.

Chris then presented Liam with a unique opportunity.

He teased, “To help with your transformation, I’m going to gift you 10% off a @centrfit membership (hashtag)familydiscount.”

“I’m in love with you.”

Fans couldn’t stop gushing about Chris’ Instagram tribute, which included a throwback photo of a baby Liam, in the comments section.

“This must be true brother love,” one fan wrote, while another wrote, “The best present you can give your brother is a family discount on a membership.”

With this birthday tribute, the Thor star appeared to be getting even with Liam.

Why? Because, for Chris’ 38th birthday in August, Liam trolled Chris by posting a photo of himself and brother Luke Hemsworth on Instagram, with the cheeky caption, “Happy birthday @chrishemsworth.”

Chris joined in on the joke at the time, commenting on the photo, “I’m the best photographer in the world.”

But now he’s getting even!

Apart from the jokes, the brothers clearly have a strong bond.

Indeed, in a 2019 interview with GQ, Liam waxed poetic about his relationship with Chris.

Chris is his hero, and he looks up to him, he said.

When I’m undecided about a script, I call Chris as a last resort.

And I trust his opinion more than anyone else on my team.”

