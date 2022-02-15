Chris Hughes was involved in a horrific car accident on the highway, resulting in a painful injury.

Chris Hughes was involved in a terrifying car accident on the highway, resulting in a painful injury.

The 28-year-old was rescued by two members of the public and escaped with only a sore neck – but his car did not fare as well.

“Had a car accident on the highway last night and my cars are in a sorry state, necks sore, but home to this,” he told his followers.

Annabel Dimmock, his girlfriend, had painkillers, a drink, and a muscle rub waiting for him when he returned.

“It wasn’t fun, but two amazing people stopped to help, and they were the best,” Chris continued.

Thanks to both of you, one of whom was in the RAF and the other who had just returned from work.

“I was completely useless and uninterested in the situation, so I had no idea what to do.”

Today, the Love Island star appeared to be in good health as he spent Valentine’s Day with Annabel.

In her parents’ back garden, the couple enjoyed a romantic evening in an igloo.

Chris and Annabel began dating in the summer of last year and have since moved in together.

Things are going so well between Chris and Annabell that he recently revealed that he plans to propose to her soon.

“It won’t be long,” Chris told the Mail Online. “Even Annabel’s friends messaged her when we went to the Maldives last month, it was very last minute.”

“Everyone assumed I was planning to propose because of the time of year.”

I’m not sure if Annabel did… her mother asked her, “Do you think Chris could propose?”

“I’m a very family-oriented person; it’s just how I was raised, and Annabel’s family is the same.”