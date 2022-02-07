Chris Huvane, the manager of Margot Robbie and Julianne Moore, died of ‘apparent suicide’ at the age of 47.

Chris Huvane, Margot Robbie’s and Julianne Moore’s manager, died of an apparent suicide at the age of 47.

CHRIS Huvane, a well-known celebrity manager and public relations executive, died at the age of 47 in what appears to be a “suicide.”

Chris, a former magazine editor, was known to have worked with a number of well-known celebrities during his time at Management 360.

Chris had been suffering from depression for a long time, according to Deadline.

Margot Robbie, Julianne Moore, Ben McKenzie, Margaret Qualley, Jensen Ackles, and others are just a few of the big names Chris has worked with.

He even collaborated with Chadwick Boseman, the late actor.

