Chris Jericho of AEW has been released from the hospital.

Chris Jericho of AEW is now out of the hospital.

Chris Jericho of AEW was recently admitted to the hospital and had to miss one of Fozzy’s shows on his current UK tour as a result.

Yesterday, Jericho provided an update to the Wrestler Observer, stating that he was feeling better and that they only wanted him to stay overnight due to a health issue unrelated to COVID.

We’re glad to see Jericho back on the streets, and hopefully that means the other Fozzy shows will go on as planned, as he posted a photo of himself out and about with the caption “Back on the streets…”

“I’m feeling good,” Jericho had said in the previous statement.

They only wanted to keep an eye on me for the night, and I’m in the proper location.

“This has nothing to do with the COVID virus.”

Fozzy’s show at the Sin City Club on Friday had to be canceled, and it was unclear whether their shows in Nottingham on Saturday and London on Sunday would go on, but it appears that they will.

The Sin City Club’s post is embedded below.

“We were devastated to learn tonight that Fozzy will be unable to perform with us in Swansea tomorrow.”

As of 9 p.m. this evening, we received the following message from the band…

“Doctors admitted Chris to the hospital for a non-Covid-related, treatable health problem.

Unfortunately, the show in Swansea on Friday has been canceled, and all tickets will be refunded.

As soon as possible, we’ll have updates on Saturday’s show in Nottingham and Sunday’s show in London.”

We can only apologize for the unavoidable brevity of the notice we are able to provide you.

We assure you that, after a year of closures and rescheduled shows, we are heartbroken to be forced to close our doors once more.

Chris, we wish you a speedy recovery.

We sincerely hope he and the band are able to finish their UK tour and return home safely for the holidays.

Any questions or concerns should be directed to [email protected], and we will respond as soon as we return to the office tomorrow.”

On December 1st, 2point0 and Daniel Garcia attacked Jericho during his most recent Dynamite appearance.

Jericho’s vengeance on the trio is a foregone conclusion when he returns.

