Chris Jericho of AEW has reportedly been admitted to a hospital in another country.

Chris Jericho of AEW is said to be in a foreign hospital.

According to a social media post from the venue Sin City in Swansea, Wales, All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho has reportedly canceled his latest tour date with his band Fozzy after being hospitalized for a medical issue.

Jericho is currently taking a break from AEW appearances to tour in Europe with the band Fozzy, though the show scheduled for December 10th has been canceled due to inclement weather.

The message was delivered earlier today, according to the venue.

They’ve expressed their best wishes for Jericho’s recovery.

SIN CITY SWANSEA (@sincityswansea) shared this.

“Doctors admitted Chris to the hospital for a non-Covid-related, treatable health issue.

The show in Swansea on Friday has been canceled, and all tickets will be refunded, according to a message sent to the venue.

“As soon as possible, I’ll have updates on Saturday’s Nottingham show and Sunday’s London show.”

As stated in the message, it is currently unknown if Jericho and Fozzy will be forced to cancel any additional tour dates beyond the show in Wales, as they have more dates scheduled in the United Kingdom this weekend.

“We can only apologise for the unavoidable brevity of the notice we are able to provide you.

“We assure you that after a year of closures and rescheduled shows, we are heartbroken to have to close our doors once more,” the venue stated.

It then wished Jericho a speedy recovery, saying, “We wish Chris an incredibly quick recovery.”

We sincerely hope he and the band are able to finish their UK tour and return home safely for the holidays.”

Jericho has been touring with Fozzy, taking a break from his AEW schedule.

While some fans have assumed that Jericho’s extended absence means he’s nearing the end of his wrestling career, he told Newsweek that he has no plans to retire anytime soon.

“There’s no reason for me to stop because it’s so much fun to work with this new generation of stars who are coming into their own and assisting them,” he said.

“I believe that living in the now makes things a lot better, a lot more important, and a lot more unique in what you do.”

In many ways, I believe we’ve done an excellent job with that, and we’ve only just begun.

“If I…,” Jericho added.

Entertainment News Infosurhoy Summary

AEW Star Chris Jericho Reportedly Hospitalized Overseas