Chris Kattan is missing from live feeds on ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3,’ and the cast appears to confirm that he has left.

Chris Kattan is missing from the live feeds of ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3,’ and the cast appears to confirm that he has left.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Celebrity Big Brother 3 Episode 6, which aired on February 9.]

Chris Kattan, a Saturday Night Live comedian, joined the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast alongside ten other celebrities to compete for (dollar)250,000.

During the February 7 episode, he expressed his dissatisfaction with his situation in the house and asked the others to vote him out.

The Kattan presumably quit two days later, as he’s no longer visible in the Live Feeds, and houseguests have seemingly confirmed it in conversations.

Miesha Tate, a UFC fighter, was approached by comedian Chris Kattan after she won her second Head of Household competition of the season.

She told him she had another plan, but that she would go up after the Veto Power ceremony.

Despite the fact that Kattan appeared to want to leave, he seemed to be in a better mood after their conversation.

The houseguests competed in the Veto competition after being nominated.

Fans noticed the comedian was missing when the Live Feeds returned.

I believe this was Kattan’s final shot on the feeds; he was called to the DR at 9:30 BBT, and the feeds were up and down for the next two hours before going down for the rest of the afternoon for veto.

They weren’t aware of him until Todd mentioned him at 11:15 p.m.

Who Won Head of Household During Episode 6 of ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ and Who Did They Nominate?

Several houseguests appeared to confirm his departure, with television personality Carson Kressley claiming he left his “serum.” Miesha also inquired about the new “protocol” after they “lost someone,” and how it would affect the upcoming Double Evictions.

Finally, singer Todrick Hall admitted that he was less “stressed” when Kattan was still a renomination option because Miesha had already hinted that he might go up.

Kattan will be “out of the equation,” according to Sharon Tharp, managing editor of Us Weekly.

Kattan sat on the block next to Mirai Nagasu, a good friend he made in the house, for the 7th show.

The comedian politely asked his houseguests to vote him out and keep the Olympic figure skater in his eviction speech because she wanted to stay and he previously expressed his desire to leave.

Kattan’s demise has been confirmed.

Todrick: I wasn’t supposed to be there…

