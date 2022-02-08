Chris Kattan’s height is unknown.

Chris Kattan is a well-known actor who has appeared in a number of films and television shows.

Fans have been curious about Kattan’s height measurements since he rose to fame in the 1990s.

On January 26, 2022, CBS announced who will compete on Celebrity Big Brother’s third season.

Chris Kattan, an actor, was one of the cast members.

During a Celebrity Big Brother 3 episode, Kattan compared his height to that of NBA player Lamar Odom.

“What are you? Are you nine feet ten?” Kattan inquired, to which Odom replied, “Ten feet nine.”

The height disparity is difficult to ignore when standing next to each other, prompting TV sleuths to question Kattan’s exact measurements.

The former Saturday Night Live actor is five feet and five inches tall, according to CelebHeightWiki.

Jennifer Coolidge was Chris Kattan’s girlfriend in 2001.

In the early 2000s, Kattan was linked to Maya Rudolph, a fellow Saturday Night Live alum.

On June 28, 2008, the actor married Deia Tutt, a model.

In February 2009, Kattan and Sunshine divorced.

Chris Kattan was born on October 19, 1970 in Culver City, California.

From 1996 to 2003, Kattan hosted Saturday Night Live.

He went on to star in a number of films, including A Night at the Roxbury, House on Haunted Hill, and Corky Romano.

Chris Kattan made (dollar)6 million from his Hollywood career, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

