Chris Lane Teases Extensive Plans for His First Christmas as a Father

Chris Lane Teases His First Christmas as a Dad with Big, Big Plans

Chris Lane revealed where he will spend his first Christmas with baby Dutton and wife Lauren Lane in an exclusive interview with E! News.

Chris Lane may not be like you, but the holidays can be a hectic time.

In just a few weeks, the country singer has released “Stop Coming Over,” announced the start of a massive 2022 tour, and created some winter magic with his 6-month-old son Dutton.

So, just days before Christmas, how does the new dad feel?

Chris told E! News, “I can honestly say that I’ve never been more exhausted in my life, but I’ve also never had better times.”

“I had no intention of having children, getting married, or doing any of that.”

“I honestly feel so lucky because it’s something I didn’t want but I would have had no idea what I was missing out on if I hadn’t gotten married, had a baby, and had a completely different life than I imagined for myself.”

“We’ll be in Portland, Ore., for Christmas visiting Lauren’s family,” the songwriter continued.

Sharing our first one with Dutton will be a memorable experience.”

Chris and Lauren Lane (née Bushnell) welcomed their first child together in June.

In the music video for Chris’ song “Ain’t Even Met You Yet,” fans were able to see some of the couple’s first moments as parents.

Chris reflected, “Getting married, falling in love, having a baby, and all of that stuff definitely gave me some new inspiration that I never had before all of this.”

“I’m grateful for that inspiration because some of the songs I got are fantastic.”

His latest single is still climbing the charts.

Before fans judge the song solely on the basis of its title, Chris clarified that “Stop Coming Over” has a very special meaning for him.

“You think it’s a breakup song, but when the hook comes in—’Stop coming over, start coming home,'” he said, “I feel like it just hit me in the best way, and I hope it does for everyone else.”

“It reminds me of the same type of writing that went into one of my biggest songs, ‘I Don’t Know About You,'” says the singer.

Chris is proud to admit that he was quick to put out when he returned home to Nashville…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Chris Lane Teases Big, Big Plans for His First Christmas as a Dad