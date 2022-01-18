Chris Lopez, ex-boyfriend of teen mom Kailyn Lowry, has shared the first photo of his infant son Trew ‘CJ’ Christopher with his new girlfriend.

On Monday, the 27-year-old posted a photo of his adorable baby boy on Instagram in his own dedicated post.

Chris snapped a photo of his son in his car seat, wrapped in a warm puppy blanket.

The toddler, who had dark curly hair and hazel eyes, stared directly at the camera so that his father could capture the moment on film.

“Trew Christopher,” Chris captioned the adorable close-up, who the new father-of-three has also referred to as CJ.

Chris previously shared a photo of his oldest son Lux, four, cuddling with his baby brother on the platform last month.

Lux held Trew in his arms as he gazed lovingly up into his big brother’s eyes.

Creed, his other son, was also seen in the frame, running around the couch and taking in the action.

Despite keeping his third child out of the Teen Mom spotlight, Chris appears to be letting Trew bond with his half-brothers, whom he shares with Kailyn.

Trew’s date of birth is still a mystery to fans, despite Chris’ gradual introduction of the tot to the world.

Trew Christopher Lopez is the full legal name of the reality star’s newborn, but he goes by Chris Junior, or CJ.

He’d also been teasing Trew with photos, keeping his face hidden until this most recent post.

Chris shared a photo of his four-year-old son Lux cradling his new baby brother when he revealed his son’s name, but he obscured the tot’s face with an emoji to protect his identity.

He also included a sweet close-up of the baby’s hair and forehead.

The MTV star revealed that his third son is named Chris Junior and that he has given him his old “Chris” bracelet.

“After 27 years, I get to pass this down,” he said, before posting a photo of his baby wearing it.

“Junior, which is commonly given to the first born is whichever boy has his father’s name,” the reality star explained about the “junior” part.

“It’s not always the first, and it’s equally valid if it’s the tenth.”

In an Instagram Qandamp;A session, Chris then shared some thoughts on fatherhood for the third time.

“Does the new baby look like his siblings?” a fan inquired, to which he replied, “Those who have seen him say…

