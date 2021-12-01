Chris Lopez, Kailyn Lowry’s ex, has revealed that his partner has GIVEN BIRTH to a baby son and that he ‘loves’ being a father.

Chris Lopez, Kailyn Lowry’s ex, has GIVEN BIRTH to a baby son and says he ‘loves’ being a father.

Chris Lopez, KAILYN Lowry’s baby daddy, has announced the birth of a son with his new partner.

The Teen Mom 2 star gushed about becoming a father for the third time. He and Kailyn have two sons, Lux, four, and Creed, one.

Chris didn’t say when his baby mama – whose name is unknown – gave birth, but he did say he’s looking forward to being more involved as a father this time.

“I swear, I enjoy being a father.

I’ve had more experience with the third one than the others.

On his PTSD podcast, he said, “It feels crazy, but it feels good.”

“I got to be a part of it like I’ve never been before.”

“Three kids, shawty! Three boys!” exclaimed his co-host in response.

“I love kids,” Chris went on.

I don’t know how, but I’ve always gotten along with kids.

They know how to have a good time.

“They’re so naive,” says the narrator.

He also chastised Kailyn for revealing that he and his baby mama were expecting a child, accusing her of attempting to “destroy” his “peace.”

“Regardless of situations… like it came out,” the MTV star said.

It makes no difference to me.

You’re not going to sabotage the peace.

“I’m just trying to be as calm as I can.”

“F**k off with your f**k off with your f**k off with your f**k

On Teen Mom, you can keep up with all of our breaking news and stories.

Kailyn claimed in September that Chris is having a child with another woman.

“Congratulations to Chris andamp; his new family,” she wrote on Instagram back then.

“Having a new sibling to love is so exciting for the boys.”

Kailyn and Chris have had a tense relationship for years, culminating in a child custody hearing.

Kailyn was also arrested in September of 2020 after “punching Chris several times with a closed fist” after he cut Lux’s hair without her permission.

Meanwhile, Kailyn accused him of partying in Miami instead of paying Creed’s medical bills back in October.

In a lengthy rant on her Instagram Stories, Kailyn lashed out at her baby daddy, who appeared to be on vacation in Florida with friends.

“Before going to Miami, you should take care of your financial obligations to your children,” she advised.

Meanwhile, Chris claimed earlier this week that he has been barred from filming with his sons on the new Teen Mom 2 season.

“Are you filming with your kids at all?” a fan asked during an Instagram Live.

“I told y’all I was told I couldn’t, someone told me I couldn’t,” Chris replied.

