Chris Lopez, Kailyn Lowry’s ex, posts more photos of his infant son with his girlfriend and reveals the baby’s name.

Chris Lopez, Kailyn Lowry’s ex, shares new photos of his infant son with his girlfriend and reveals the baby’s name.

CHRIS Lopez and his new partner have proudly shared more photos of their baby son.

The newborn’s name is Chris Junior, according to the Teen Mom 2 star, who also has two sons with Kailyn Lowry.

Chris shared a photo of his four-year-old son Lux cradling his new baby brother, but covered his face with an emoji to conceal his identity.

He also included a sweet close-up of the baby’s hair and forehead.

The MTV star revealed that his third son is named Chris Junior and that he has given him his old “Chris” bracelet.

“After 27 years, I get to pass this down,” he said, before posting a photo of his baby wearing it.

“Junior, which is commonly given to the first born is whichever boy has his father’s name,” the reality star explained of the “junior” part: “Junior, which is commonly given to the first born is whichever boy has his father’s name.”

“It doesn’t have to be the first, and it’s just as valid if it’s the tenth.”

In an Instagram Qandamp;A session, Chris then shared some thoughts on fatherhood for the third time.

“Does the new baby look like his siblings?” a fan inquired, to which he replied, “Those who have seen him say he looks like Lux a lil bit.”

On Teen Mom, you can keep up with all of our breaking news and stories.

“How does it feel to be the father of three boys?” another follower inquired.

“It’s kind of crazy when I think about it, lol I just had all three this past weekend, I love it,” he responded.

“I can’t wait to see them all running around together.”

“I’ve always wanted a girl, but it’s not going to happen anytime soon.”

Chris announced at the beginning of December that his new partner, whose name has not been revealed, had given birth to a son.

On his latest episode of his PTSD podcast, the MTV star revealed that he had become a father for the third time.

Chris, on the other hand, had no idea when his new baby mama was due to give birth.

“I promise you,” he said, “I love being a dad.”

I’ve had more experience with the third than the others.

It’s both crazy and wonderful.

“It was the most I’ve ever been a part of.”

“I adore kids,” Chris continued.

I don’t know how, but I’ve always gotten along with kids.

They understand the importance of having a good time.

“They’re so naive.”

He also chastised Kailyn for announcing that he and his baby mama were expecting a child.

She was accused of attempting to “destroy” his “peace” by the TV personality.

“Regardless of…” Chris concluded.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.