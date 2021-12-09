Chris Lopez, Kailyn Lowry’s ex, posts then deletes a shirtless selfie as fans point out one ‘raunchy’ detail.

Chris Lopez, Kailyn Lowry’s ex, posts a shirtless selfie, then deletes it as fans notice one ‘raunchy’ detail.

Fans of Teen Mom are wondering if Chris Lopez is too preoccupied with his feud with Kailyn Lowry, his baby mama, to clean.

After Chris shared a sexy selfie on Instagram and then deleted it, all his followers could think about was how filthy the mirror he was standing in front of was.

Chris revealed a splotchy mirror as he flaunted his tattooed body.

It was too much for Reddit users to ignore.

“Is that a filter or just SO MUCH toothpaste splatters on the mirror and walls?” someone wondered.

“PSA: please CLEAN YOUR MIRROR before taking a shirtless bathroom selfie,” one user said.

A third added a “vomit emoji” after sarcastically remarking, “Nice crusty mirror filter.”

Chris and Kailyn’s sour relationship has recently erupted after he revealed that his new partner – whose name has yet to be revealed – had given birth to a son.

After spending a few days in Miami with Briana DeJesus, Kailyn retaliated by telling fans Chris “f***ed” her nemesis Briana DeJesus.

On Monday, Kailyn, 29, shared some juicy details about her ex-co-star Briana, 27, and her baby daddy Chris on her Instagram stories.

She decided to respond after a fan asked, “What did Javiana owe you while pregnant with Lopez Child?”

As she sipped her coffee, the reality star posted a selfie showing off her black french tips nails.

“I’m not sure what you’re trying to say,” she explained, “but she allegedly f**ked the third one in April, so ask all of them.”

Briana gave her side of the story in a simple statement one day after Kailyn made the accusation.

Briana simply stated, “No, I didn’t,” in response to the mother of four’s claims in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday.

Kailyn, on the other hand, seems to be no stranger to love triangles.

During a boozy Instagram Live on Wednesday night with her podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley, the Teen Mom 2 star opened up about her past sexual experiences.

In a drinking game with fellow Coffee Convos host Lindsie, Kailyn recalled her threesome.

“You’ve never had a threesome before.

“You got me there,” said the Teen Mom star.

“You’ve had one too? Did you like it or did you not like it?” Kailyn inquired after Lindsie admitted she’d had a threesome as well.

“Two guys and one girl?” Lindsie inquired. “Or two girls and one guy?”

“It was two girls,” Kailyn said.

“There’s me, a girl, and a guy.”

Briana debunked Kailyn’s rumor as the MTV stars’ legal battle continues…

