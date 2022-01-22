Chris Lopez, Kailyn Lowry’s ex, shared an adorable photo of his sons Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, with fake tattoos.

Chris Lopez, Kailyn Lowry’s ex, posted an adorable photo of his sons Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, with fake tattoos on their arms.

Chris Lopez, who co-owns TEEN Mom with ex Kailyn Lowry, shared adorable photos of his sons covered in fake tattoos.

Lux, four, and Creed, one, imitated their tattooed father as they chose their next washable ink.

Kailyn’s ex shared a sweet photo of his two boys with tattoos while hanging out at home on Saturday.

The oldest was dressed in black track pants and a white tank, with the sleeveless top displaying artwork on both arms.

In one hand, he rocked out while the other held a pack of fake tattoos.

Creed, his younger brother, wore the same pants but went shirtless for the photo.

The one-year-old showed off his massive tattoo on his chest by not wearing a top.

As he looked down at the other tattoo options in his hands, he realized it wasn’t the only one he had on him in the photo.

“Tatted Bros.,” Chris captioned the new photo.

@tonyraytattoos is back with more [fire]designs.”

They sell “temporary tattoo sleeves for kids ages 3-12,” according to the company’s Instagram.

Fans of Teen Mom adored Chris and his sons’ playful antics, and they expressed their delight in the comments section.

One person wrote, “Why are they so cute?”

“It’s ridiculously cute.”

“They’re so cute, and I love the cute little tattoos,” a second added.

Creed “snapped with the chest tat,” as another joked.

Others joked that they looked “too cute tatted up” with fake ink and that Creed was “decide what and where he wanted his next tatt at” as he tried to “decide what and where he wanted his next tatt at.”

This isn’t the first time Chris has given his kids fake tattoos that look exactly like his own.

Kailyn flaunted her son Lux’s “tattoos” on his face and body while he was with his father last month.

As he returned home, the Teen Mom 2 star, 29, filmed the four-year-old proudly displaying his fake inks.

Lux flaunted a tiny black star on his cheek, a lion tattoo on his hand, and a massive tattoo on his stomach.

“Let me see your tattoo on your face,” Kailyn told her son as she filmed them in the car.

Lux was more than happy to oblige, moving closer to the camera to show off the star before flashing his hand tattoo.

“Who did them?” Kailyn inquired, and the youngster proudly responded, “My father!”

Lux whipped up his shirt to reveal the massive black and white inking, and the MTV star asked, “Do you love them?”

