Chris Lopez, the baby daddy of teen mom Kailyn Lowry, has been slammed after he criticizes the star for bringing his children to school in ‘dirty shoes.’

Chris Lopez, Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy, has been chastised after criticizing the star for bringing his children to the star in “dirty shoes” during a visit.

Chris and Kailyn’s sour relationship has recently reached new lows after he and his new partner, whose name has yet to be revealed, welcomed a baby boy.

Despite the new addition, Chris still finds time to smear his ex, as he did earlier this week when he savagely tweeted about her.

“Bruh, if I sent my kids to school with two sizes too small shoes, no shoes, and dirty as f*** shoes, I’d be on every blog page within 15 minutes,” he snarled.

Teen Mom fans, on the other hand, were not impressed and slammed him in comments and replies.

“Perhaps buy your kids their own shoes for your time with them,” one suggested.

“It was just a thought.”

“She shouldn’t have to send anything,” another person pointed out.

Make your own nonsense for them.

“He thought it was doing something with this post,” a third said.

Also, don’t forget to get your kids some shoes and clothes!

“You should also have things for your kids when they’re in your care.”

Lux, four, and Creed, one, are Chris and Kailyn’s children.

After spending a few days together in Miami, she told fans Chris “f***ed” her nemesis Briana DeJesus, escalating their tense relationship.

Briana and Chris allegedly hooked up after Kailyn’s baby daddy attempted to support Briana in their messy legal battle, according to Kailyn.

