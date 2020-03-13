Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Prove They’re Going Strong on Rare Date Night

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are still going strong.

On Wednesday, the couple had a low-key date night at Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles. Known for being private when it comes to their relationship, this rare sighting of the pair confirms that they’re most definitely still an item.

Keeping things casual, the 50 Shades of Grey star donned a pair of black wide leg jeans, chunky black loafers and a navy hoodie, which she layered with a black leather jacket. To accessorize her ensemble, Dakota, who wore her long brunette locks back in a ponytail, opted for hooped earrings and carried a black bucket bag. Sporting an equally laidback look, the Coldplay rocker wore a black long sleeve shirt, dark grey trousers, contrasting black and white sneakers and a blue baseball cap.

Back in August, Chris and Dakota became subject to split rumors, but a source told E! News that they were “planning to spend more time together” following their busy schedules.

Two months later, Chris and Dakota celebrated The Peanut Butter Falcon star’s 30th birthday with a star-studded bash—which included the Grammy winner’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow and their son Moses, 13.

Hosted in Malibu, Dakota celebrated the milestone birthday with pals Miley Cyrus, Kate Hudson, Robert Downey Jr.. and Sean Penn, as well as her mom Melanie Griffith.

Ahead of the celebrations, Gwyneth sent Dakota some birthday love on Instagram, writing, “Happy 30th birthday to this absolute gem.”

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Goop founder weighed in on co-parenting with Chris and couldn’t help but gush over the How To Be Single star.

“I love her,” she told the outlet. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”

As for her and Chris’ “conscious uncoupling” status, she said, “It’s not like there’s a finish line: ‘Oh, we consciously uncoupled; we’re done.’ It’s a lifelong commitment to constantly reinvent your relationship with your ex…”

“We’ve learned how to communicate with each other,” Gwyneth added. “We love each other. We laugh. We have the best of each other. It’s really nice. It makes you feel like you don’t have to lose.”