Chris Martin interrupts Dakota Johnson’s interview in order to assist with a virtual call

Chris Martin interrupts Dakota Johnson’s interview to assist with a virtual call.

When Dakota Johnson’s video call didn’t work during a virtual event for the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, the 44-year-old Coldplay frontman came to her rescue.

When programmer Charlie Sextro introduced the 32-year-old actress to talk about her film, Cha Cha Real Smooth, he was met with silence for several seconds.

Johnson wasn’t alone when she finally appeared on screen, but rather giggling next to Martin, who’d presumably gotten her technology to work.

Martin exited the room quickly, flashing a peace sign at the camera.

Johnson opened up about her relationship in an interview with ELLE UK less than a month ago, prompting this rare sighting of the private couple.

“We’ve been together for a long time, and we go out occasionally,” she explained, before adding, “but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private.”

Johnson told Tatler that she was “not going to talk about” her romance with Martin after they were linked in 2018, adding, “But I am very happy.”

In September 2019, the two made a rare public appearance at a charity event.

Johnson then directed Martin’s band’s music video in February 2020.

Johnson was spotted wearing a large emerald rock on her ring finger while out shopping in West Hollywood in December 2020, prompting engagement rumors.

In July, the couple was spotted in Spain displaying some PDA.

Then, in October, during a concert, Martin dedicated a song to Johnson, referring to her as “my universe.”

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

Chris Martin Crashes Girlfriend Dakota Johnson’s Interview to Help With Virtual Call