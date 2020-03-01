Chris Mcglade says he has forgiven his father’s killer

A son has revealed how he has forgiven the man who strangled his father to death before burning down his house, and found solace in comedy.

Chris McGlade, 54, from Middlesborough, was awoken one morning in 2011 to the dreadful news that his 77-year-old father Terry had been murdered.

The inebriated killer, homeless Malcolm Harland, 50, who was a friend of Terry’s, had gone to his house looking for a place to stay, then strangled him to death when he refused to help him get more alcohol, before setting his house alight and driving off to buy beer.

He was later sentenced to life in prison with minimum of 18 years behind bars.

But remarkably, Chris has told how he turned years of mourning into a cathartic comedy sketch about murder, which has helped others who have experienced similar circumstances. He has even tracked down the murderer, and requested to meet him in prison after deciding to forgive him to avoid becoming bitter.

Speaking to the Mirror’s Notebook, he said: ‘My dad was a forgiving person with a big heart. I know some choice characters and plenty of them said they could organise for the killer to get his comeuppance in jail.

‘I didn’t want that. I’m a Christian man and I knew any darkness and anger in my love was coming from resenting him. It took me eight years to trace him in prison and I wrote to the Governor explaining I’d forgiven him and I’d like to meet him. The murderer has agreed so that shows me he now feels remorse’.

Chris revealed that his father’s murder had taught him to always have ‘light and humour in darkness’.

He told Femail: ‘We live in a very unforgiving, mean world today, with so many people being so intolerant of so many other people.

‘It seems that folk are being stoked up against each other on all sorts of levels and for all sorts of reasons and if ever we needed to embrace the concept of forgiveness, then it’s now.

‘Not just forgiving people for the massive wrongs that they inflict on you, but the little ones and more importantly, forgiving yourself for the stuff you inflict upon other people’.

The comedian won praise after he performed his sketch at Edinburgh festival, and admitted it gave him ‘goosebumps’ when various audience members came to him in tears afterwards revealing how they would too try to forgive their family member’s killer.

Despite living on as little as £7 a day, Chris says he’s happy to perform his show entitled ‘Forgiveness’, which is currently running at the Soho Theatre.

And he’s even had interest from across the pond, with a Hollywood director planning to attend his show in person after seeing a tape of it.

See Chris McGlade: Forgiveness at the Soho Theatre from 26-29 February. For tickets visit www.sohotheate.com.