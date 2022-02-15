Chris McNally, star of ‘When Calls the Heart,’ has recently joined the cast of Season 2 of ‘Firefly Lane.’

Firefly Lane, a Netflix original, will appeal to the hearty.

Chris McNally, who starred in When Calls the Heart, will join the cast of Katherine Heigl’s hit show in its second season.

‘Firefly Lane’: Season 2’s cliffhanger leaves fans begging for more, which is exactly what creator Maggie Friedman wanted.

In 2019, McNally joined the cast of When Calls the Heart as Lucas Bouchard, a businessman who relocates to Hope Valley and falls in love with widowed teacher Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow).

He’s now signed on for Season 2 of Firefly Lane, where he’ll play a very different kind of character.

According to Deadline, the Canadian actor will portray Mr. Smith, a “charismatic new English teacher.”

Waverly is a town in the state of New York.

Kate and Tully are pushed “out of their comfort zones and inspired to reach for new heights” after meeting him.

In addition, McNally has been cast in Paramount(plus)’s upcoming Grease prequel, Rise of the Pink Ladies.

When Calls the Heart Season 9 premieres on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, March 6th, he’ll continue to play a pivotal role.

After watching Katherine Heigl’s new series, binge on these 7 shows similar to “Firefly Lane.”

In Firefly Lane Season 2, McNally won’t be the only newcomer.

According to Deadline, Ignacio Serricchio has joined the show as a series regular.

Danny Diaz, a sports reporter with a lot of chemistry with Tully (Heigl), will be his character.

Charlotte, a character in the 1985 storyline, is played by India de Beaufort.

She’s a shy aspiring journalist who adores Johnny (Ben Lawson).

Benedict Binswanger, a member of a powerful and influential logging family, decides to run for governor of Washington in the 1980s, is played by Greg Germann.

His family, on the other hand, has a long-held secret that he’s determined to keep hidden.

Finally, Jolene Purdy plays Justine Jordan, a positive talent agent.

Justine, who is charming and straight-forward, is the type of person that everyone wants on their side, including Tully.

In February 2021, Netflix released Season 1 of Firefly Lane.

It stars Heigl as Tully (with Ali Skovbye as a younger version of the character) and Sarah Chalke as her best friend Kate, and is based on a book by Kristin Hannah.

The streaming service renewed the show in May 2021. (Roan Curtis portrays a young Kate.)

Heigl and Heigl are both…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.