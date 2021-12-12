Chris Noth and Ryan Reynolds of Sex And The City have released a Peloton commercial after the actor’s character Big DIES on the bike in the reboot.

After the premiere of And Just Like That…, Peloton’s stock dropped dramatically, prompting the release of the clever ad.

WARNING: THERE ARE SPOILERS BELOW.

“And just like that… he’s alive,” Ryan teased, spoofing Big’s character’s death for the company in a quick turnaround for this advertisement.

Chris sat on a couch in front of a fire opposite Jessica King, who plays Big’s Peloton instructor on the show before he dies.

The ad featured Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata, which poked fun at Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) being away at her friend Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis) daughter’s piano concert when the tragic incident on the show occurred.

“To new beginnings,” Chris said as he looked romantically at Jess.

“To new beginnings,” she retorted.

“You have a fantastic appearance.”

Chris joked, “Oh, I feel great,” as he smirked away from the camera.

“Shall we go for another ride? Life is too short not to,” he continued.

“And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs, and circulation, reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases,” Ryan’s voiceover began as the camera panned out to show two Peloton bikes.

“Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers your resting pulse, and reduces blood fat levels,” Ryan continued as the camera faded to black.

Ryan finished by saying, “He’s alive,” as the Peloton logo flashed across the screen.

The video has already received over 412K views in less than an hour after Peloton posted it to Twitter, as fans were perplexed as to how Peloton was able to release such a clever ad so quickly.

“So, if Peloton didn’t know he was going to die doing a bike ride, did you shoot this in the last 48 hours?” one person wondered.

Another fan remarked on Big’s decision to resurface with his personal trainer, Jess.

“Cherry on top would have been if he was with Samantha…” they wrote.

The fan was referring to Kim Cattrall’s ongoing feud with Sarah Jessica Parker, as well as Kim’s absence from the reboot.

“Peloton was faster with a response than Carrie was with calling 911,” another fan snarled.

“Peloton really just hit us all with an Uno reverse card,” wrote another.

After And Just Like That used the fitness equipment to kill off Big in the show, Peloton’s stock dropped 11 percent, according to TMZ. The ad was a clever comeback for the company.

After months of anticipation, die-hard fans of the popular comedy drama series couldn’t wait to watch the reboot…

