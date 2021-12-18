Chris Noth has been dropped by his talent agency after being accused of sexual assault by a third woman.

Chris Noth is accused of sexual assault by a third woman and has been dropped by his talent agency as a result of the allegations.

On Friday, December 17, A3 Artists Agency, who previously represented the 67-year-old Sex and the City alum, confirmed to Deadline that they had parted ways with him due to the allegations.

An alleged third victim accused Noth of misconduct shortly after the news broke, despite the fact that he had only recently signed with the talent management firm.

According to a Friday report in the Daily Beast, the woman claimed she was sexually assaulted by the Equalizer alum while working as a hostess and lounge singer at New York’s Da Marino restaurant in 2010. She claimed she was 18 at the time of the alleged attack, while Noth was 55.

“At first, it felt like I was the only person in the universe who could hear me say no,” the woman, who goes by the name Ava, recalled, adding that her limbs hurt the next day.

“He didn’t hear ‘no,’ but he did hear ‘not here,’ and I persuaded him that I would meet him somewhere else.”

In a statement to People on Friday, a representative for Noth revealed the “story is a complete fabrication” shortly after the new claims made headlines.

“As Chris stated yesterday, he has never crossed that line and never will.”

In a Thursday, December 16, article in The Hollywood Reporter, the Wisconsin native was accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

According to the profile, one of the alleged victims, Zoe, claimed that Noth “raped her from behind” in 2004 after meeting at a high-profile Los Angeles event.

“I noticed that my shirt was stained with blood.

I was able to get out of there.

“I went to my friend’s [in the same building]apartment,” Zoe explained to the outlet.

“I needed stitches,” she said.

Two cops were dispatched.

“I’m not going to name names.”

Lily, a second woman, told THR that she met the actor in 2015 while working at a nightclub in New York City when she was 25 years old.

She claimed that after a night of partying, he invited her back to his place.

