Chris Noth has been fired from CBS’s The Equalizer after shocking sexual assault allegations surfaced.

As the Sex and the City actor faces shocking sexual assault allegations, Chris Noth has been DROPPED from CBS’ The Equalizer.

In the last few weeks, three women have accused the 67-year-old of sexual assault.

In a statement released on Monday, CBS confirmed that Chris will no longer appear on The Equalizer.

“Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” the statement reads, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Since the show premiered in February 2021, Chris has played William Bishop on the crime drama.

While the disgraced actor will not appear in any more episodes of the show, production on one more episode featuring his character has already wrapped.

After speaking to The Hollywood Reporter for a shocking article last week, the under-fire actor has categorically denied forcing himself on two women, Zoe, 40, and Lily, 31.

The alleged victims said the recent promotion of HBO Max’s SATC sequel And Just Like That brought back painful memories of the alleged incidents.

The first alleged incident took place in Los Angeles in 2004 and the second in New York in 2015.

Both encounters with the women, Chris insisted, were consensual.

Shortly after the initial report, a 30-year-old female tech executive told the DailyBeast that she was sexually assaulted by Chris in 2010 while working as a hostess and lounge singer at Da Marino in New York City.

In addition to being accused of assault, actress Zoe Lister-Jones claimed that the TV star had previously committed sexual misconduct while they were co-workers.

Chris made news recently when he returned to his role as John James “Mr.

Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) love interest in the latest SATC sequel is “Big” Preston.

During the dramatic premiere, the fan-favorite character died of a heart attack after an intense workout on a Peloton electric bike in emotional scenes.

Following the rape allegations, Peloton has taken down a viral ad featuring Chris that went viral last week.

In the SATC reboot, Big’s death scene featured a voiceover by Ryan Reynolds.

The actor’s wife, Tara Wilson, was left reeling after finding out he was unfaithful, The Sun exclusively reported days after the allegations were made public.

They married in 2010 and have two children, 13-year-old Orion and 18-month-old Keats.

