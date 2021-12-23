Chris Noth is all smiles as he is seen for the first time since being accused of sexual assault on the set of Sex And The City.

CHRIS Noth was all smiles as he was spotted for the first time since being accused of sexual assault.

Despite the allegations, the 67-year-old appeared to be in good spirits.

On Wednesday, Chris was seen wearing jeans, a black jacket, and a green beanie.

As he spends time near his Berkshires summer home, the actor appears to be keeping a low profile.

The SATC alum smiled at the cameras, but kept his left hand in his pocket to hide his wedding band.

Chris married Tara Wilson, his 39-year-old wife, in 2012.

Tara was “very upset” by the allegations leveled against her husband, according to The Sun.

The actor even spoke with the cameraman, who assured him that he is “innocent until proven guilty.”

“Well, yeah, that’s the way it is,” Chris responded.

“I rest my case, and I’ll let the chips fall where they may.”

“All I ask is that you don’t have to chase me.”

“All I can say is that my statement is my statement.”

When the cameraman asked if he would like to spend Christmas with Tara, Chris replied, “I hope so!”