Chris Noth Is ‘Effective Immediately’ Dropped From ‘The Equalizer’ Due To Sexual Assault Allegations

Chris Noth Was ‘Effective Immediately’ Removed From ‘The Equalizer’ Due To Sexual Assault Allegations

Consequences are being felt.

After multiple women accused him of sexual assault, Chris Noth was fired from The Equalizer.

“Effective immediately,” Universal Television and CBS confirmed in a joint statement on Monday, December 20. “Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer.”

Noth, 67, played William Bishop, a former CIA director who acts as a liaison between vigilante Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) and the government agency where she also worked during his run on The Equalizer.

After two women accused him of sexual assault in an exposé published by The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, December 16, the Sex and the City alum left the CBS show.

The women, who went by the names Zoe and Lily in the report, said they came forward because of Noth’s HBO Max series, And Just Like That, which had recently been promoted.

Zoe, who was 22 at the time of the alleged assault, claimed that Noth “rape[d]her from behind” in 2004 after meeting him at her Los Angeles office, which dealt with high-profile celebrity clients.

He allegedly invited her to his West Hollywood apartment and assaulted her.

Zoe described the “painful” experience as “realizing there was blood on my shirt.”

She went to the hospital after the alleged encounter to get stitches.

She was approached by two police officers, but she did not identify Noth for fear of losing her job.

Lily, the second woman named in the report, claimed she met the Good Wife star in 2015 while working as a server in a New York City nightclub when she was 25 years old.

She claims he invited her back to his apartment and told her, “Monogamy isn’t real.” The actor has been married to Tara Wilson since 2012, and the couple has two sons, Orion, 13, and Keats, 21 months.

Lily claimed that Noth raped her “from the back of a chair,” while she was “crying as it happened,” even though she thought they were just going to talk.

“The accusations against me were made by individuals I met years, even decades ago,” he said in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday.

