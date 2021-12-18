Chris Noth of Sex and the City has been accused of sexual assault by a third woman, who has detailed the alleged ‘attack’ from 2010.

Chris Noth of Sex and the City is accused of sexual assault by a third woman, who describes the alleged ‘attack’ from 2010.

After two other women came forward with serious allegations, Chris Noth of SEX And The City was accused of sexual assault by a third woman.

Two women accused the actor of sexual assault earlier this week, with one describing a horrific rape she claims happened when she was in her early twenties in 2004.

Now, a 30-year-old female tech executive claims Chris, 67, sexually assaulted her in 2010 while working as a hostess and lounge singer at Da Marino in New York City.

She was 18 at the time of the alleged assault, and Chris was 55.

