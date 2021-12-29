Chris Noth Sexual Assault Allegations Have Left Sarah Jessica Parker ‘Livid’ and ‘Heartbroken.’

Chris Noth Sexual Assault Allegations Have Sarah Jessica Parker ‘Livid’ and ‘Heartbroken.’

Sarah Jessica Parker is “heartbroken” in the wake of sexual assault allegations against Chris Noth, according to a source exclusively revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“She is fiercely protective of Carrie Bradshaw and enraged that she and the rest of the cast have been forced into this situation,” the insider claims.

“It’s not about the money; it’s about her legacy,” says the narrator.

Carrie was all about assisting women, and now women are complaining that they have been harmed while she was in charge.”

The actress, 56, “feels like there have been two deaths,” according to the source, referring to Noth’s Mr.

The premiere of And Just Like That ends with Big dying.

In the weeks following the Sex and the City revival’s December premiere, several women came forward to accuse the Good Wife alum of sexual assault.

“She understands the importance of being Carrie Bradshaw.

Although SJP understands that this is about him, not her, she feels like she has let everyone down,” the source says, adding that Parker had “no idea” about the alleged incidents and is “still processing what has happened.”

Noth has denied all of the allegations, telling The Hollywood Reporter that he “did not cross” the line with the first two alleged victims, Zoe and Lily, who were named in the outlet’s initial bombshell report.

“The accusations leveled against me by individuals I met years, if not decades ago are categorically false,” Noth said at the time in a statement.

“These stories could have happened 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no means no — that’s a line I didn’t cross.”

The encounters were mutually beneficial.

It’s difficult not to be suspicious of the timing of these reports.

I’m not sure why they’re coming out now, but one thing is certain: I did not assault these women.”

Zoe Lister-Jones claimed the actor was inappropriate with her on the set of Law and Order, in addition to two more women accusing him of sexual assault.

His behavior while she was on the show was also described as “disgusting” by a former stand-in.

Parker released a joint amid the fallout from the claims.

