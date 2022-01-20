Chris Noth Was Edited Out of the ‘And Just Like That’ Finale, Cynthia Nixon Confirms: ‘Proud of Our Show’

Chris Noth Was Edited Out of ‘And Just Like That’ Finale, Cynthia Nixon Confirms: ‘Proud of Our Show’

She’s “proud” of her performance.

Cynthia Nixon has weighed in on reports that Chris Noth’s final appearance on the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That, was cut due to his ongoing sexual assault scandal.

“I think we were very lucky that those changes were able to be made, and I think we are very proud of our show,” the Gilded Age actress, 55, said about HBO Max’s decision on Wednesday, January 19.

The 67-year-old Equalizer alum’s upcoming cameo from the And Just Like That finale would be cut after multiple women accused him of sexual assault, according to TVLine.

Big — who died in the first episode — was supposed to help Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) cope with her grief.

The two have been seen filming scenes in Paris in the past.

In December of 2021, a number of women accused the Wisconsin native of sexual misconduct.

Despite the reports, Noth has maintained his denials.

“The accusations leveled against me by individuals I met years, if not decades ago are categorically false,” he said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time.

“These stories could be 30 years old or 30 days old — no means no — that is a line I did not cross.”

The encounters were mutually beneficial.

It’s difficult not to be suspicious of the timing of these stories’ publication.

I’m not sure why they’re surfacing now, but one thing is certain: I did not assault these women.”

Noth’s recent collaboration with Peloton and Ryan Reynolds was removed from the internet in the aftermath of the scandal, and he was also fired from his role on the CBS series.

After hearing the news, Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Davis (Charlotte York-Goldenblatt) of Hocus Pocus released a joint statement.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the And Just Like That stars said later that month on Instagram Story.

“We stand behind the women who have come forward and shared their stories.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Cynthia Nixon Confirms Chris Noth Was Edited Out of ‘And Just Like That’ Finale: ‘Proud of Our Show’