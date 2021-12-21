Chris Noth’s Allegations are addressed by Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis all released statements in response to Chris Noth’s sexual assault allegations.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis have all spoken out in support of the women who have accused Chris Noth of sexual assault.

On December 1st,

20 on their respective social media accounts, the stars of Sex and the City addressed the allegations against their co-star, whose character, Mr.

In the premiere episode, Big was killed off.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” they said.

We stand behind the women who have spoken up about their traumatic experiences.

We recognize that it must be a difficult task, and we applaud them for it.”

Aside from Noth, who has denied the allegations, Parker, Nixon, and Davis are the first cast members of And Just Like That to speak out about them.

Bridget Moynahan, who starred in the film And Just Like That, declined to comment on the allegations in an Elle interview published in December.

“It would be inappropriate for me to comment on things I don’t know about,” she said at 17, adding, “It would be inappropriate for me to comment on things I don’t know about.”

The stars broke their silence four days after The Hollywood Reporter published the accounts of two women who used pseudonyms when discussing the alleged assaults that occurred in 2004 and 2015, respectively. The two women reached out to them separately and do not know each other, according to the outlet.

These women’s identities have not been confirmed by E! News, which did not speak with them.

When they guest starred on Law andamp; Order: Special Victims Unit, actress Zoe Lister-Jones accused Noth of being “consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter” and of being “drunk on set.”

“This seems like an obvious attempt to insert themselves into the conversation, and to allege Chris was drunk on the set of Law and Order is also just as untrue,” a source close to Noth told E! News in response to the actress’ claims.

The allegations have also been denied by Noth.

“The accusations leveled against me by people I met years, if not decades ago, are categorically false.

These stories could have been written 30 years ago or just a few days ago—no always means no, and I didn’t cross that line.

The encounters were mutually beneficial.

It’s hard not to wonder about the timing of these…

