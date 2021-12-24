Chris Noth’s On-Set Behavior Is “Toxic,” Says Former Sex and the City Stand-In

Chris Noth’s On-Set Behavior Is “Toxic,” According to a Former Sex and the City Stand-In

Chris Noth has been accused of “toxic behavior” on set by a Sex and the City stand-in, and he has also been accused of sexual assault by a fourth woman.

A former stand-in for Chris Noth on HBO’s Sex and the City has spoken out about her alleged encounter with him.

Heather Kristin, who said she was a stand-in for Kristin Davis for four seasons, claimed an “alpha male” actor “manhandled” her and spoke negatively about a colleague in her presence in an essay originally published by The Independent in February.

Now, in an updated version of the essay, which was originally published on Thursday, Dec.

Noth is the actor, according to Kristin.

Noth allegedly engaged in “toxic behavior” on set, according to Kristin, who claims that he “slid his hand down my back and over my butt” at one point.

“I was in my mid-20s and had spent over a decade working as an extra on movie sets; I had never been manhandled,” she continued.

“‘That’s your spot, sweetie,’ Noth said as they got closer.”

Kristin claimed she needed the job and did her “best to stay out of Noth’s path,” but she eventually spoke up after he allegedly acted inappropriately toward her and another crew member.

“Chris Noth said, ‘I want that one tied up, gagged, and brought to my trailer,'” she claimed, referring to another stand-in.

“When he got close, I balled up my fists, squared my shoulders, and said, ‘This is my and her space.’ He backed up and said, ‘Whoa, there, little lady!’ He didn’t even know my name.”

“Her original op-Ed was published in the spring of last year with no subjects named,” a spokesperson for Noth said in response to the updated essay.

The timing is unquestionably convenient to drag Chris Noth into her’recollection’ of events now that everyone is pinning their hopes on him.

Chris denies these charges, and there has never been a single complaint or report of him acting inappropriately on the set of Sex and the City.”

HBO has yet to respond to E! News’ request for comment.

Lisa Gentile, who appeared at a news conference with her attorney, Gloria Allred, to accuse Noth of sexual assault, said that Noth “sexually victimized” her in 2002.

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Former Sex and the City Stand-In Calls Chris Noth’s On-Set Behavior “Toxic”