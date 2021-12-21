Chris Noth’s shocking sexual assault allegations are addressed by Sarah Jessica Parker and her Sex And The City co-stars.

Sarah Jessica Parker and her co-stars from SEX and the City have spoken out about Chris Noth’s sexual assault allegations.

In recent weeks, three women have accused him of sexual assault.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” Kristin Davis wrote in a statement shared on Twitter.

“We stand behind the women who have spoken up about their traumatic experiences.

We recognize that it must be a difficult task, and we applaud them for completing it.”

The message was then attributed to Sarah Nixon and Cynthia Nixon, according to Kristin.

