Chris Olsen and Ian Paget, TikTok stars, explain why their relationship ended due to “pressure.”

Chris Olsen and Ian Paget, co-founders of TikTok, were open about why their relationship was failing.

“It was just like a lot of pressure to be suddenly shipped as this, like, perfect amazing couple,” Chris said.

Chris Olsen and Ian Paget are aware that you are heartbroken over their breakup, but it appears that “pressure” from well-meaning fans may have played a role in their split.

On January, the TikTok duo announced the end of their two-year relationship.

7 and are now disclosing their motivations.

In a joint YouTube video that was released on Jan.

Before calling off their romantic relationship, Chris and Ian discussed how being thrust into the spotlight and marketed as a “perfect amazing couple” affected them.

“Being in the public eye the way we’ve been for the last year and a half, two years, is crazy,” Ian said.

“And it’s extremely complex, layered, pressurized, and there’s a lot going on.”

For the time being, we’ve decided that it’s probably in our best interests to travel the world in an unromantic manner.”

“We’re OK, and we want you guys to be OK, too,” he said. “But we just wanted you guys to know that just because we’re not in a romantic relationship doesn’t mean we can’t work on a very meaningful, deep connection and relationship.”

“I’ll always be in love with this person.”

Chris explained that the new couple’s fame on TikTok was too much for them to handle.

“We had only been together for seven months when we started doing social media, and we were just doing it for fun,” he explained.

“It wasn’t like we got a TikTok and said, ‘Let’s go get a job,'” she says.

Let’s make this our entire lives.’ It just happened that way.”

“You don’t know each other that well when you’ve only been together for seven months,” he continued.

“So, to be suddenly shipped as this, like, perfect amazing couple—who, if we ever broke up, people wouldn’t believe in love—was a lot of pressure.”

Chris admitted that he understands that no one “meant to put that pressure on,” but he still felt it.

He explained, “They were just speaking with so much joy and love.”

“It was such a whirlwind to go from a long-distance relationship to COVID living together to becoming the…

