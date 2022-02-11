Chris Pine’s new look is nearly unrecognizable, with long hair and a full beard.

Chris Pine has a new shaggy haircut.

The 41-year-old actor ditched his clean-shaven look in favor of a full beard and long hair.

Pine looked almost unrecognizable in a white tank, black shorts over leggings, and flip flops when he was photographed in Los Feliz, California, earlier this week.

The Wonder Woman actress’s overgrown hair could be an off-duty look.

However, it was announced this week that Pine would star in and direct the mystery comedy Poolman.

Pine will play Darren Barrenman, “a hapless dreamer and would-be philosopher who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block in sunny Los Angeles,” according to Deadline. Annette Bening and Danny DeVito also star.

Pine was last seen in Wonder Woman 1984, reprising his role as Steve Trevor.

While his character saved the day by sacrificing himself in an explosion, Steve reappeared in the body of another man (Kristoffer Polaha).

“I was trying to figure out what I wanted to talk about and what I wanted to use Wonder Woman to talk about, and then the stories started to come,” director Patty Jenkins previously told ET.

“Steve was inextricably linked to it.”

I’m grateful.

She continued, “I love Steve Trevor and have always wanted him to return, but I would never have done it if it didn’t make sense.”

“Patty talked about it when we were making the first one,” Pine told ET, indicating that bringing him back was Jenkins’ plan all along.

I was beyond ecstatic.

The project is fantastic.

I adore the protagonist.

“I enjoy working with the people I do.”

See the list below for more celebrities who have recently looked unrecognizable in their new roles.

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS SUBJECT:

Chris Pine Sports Long Hair and Full Beard in Nearly Unrecognizable New Look