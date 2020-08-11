Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘welcome baby girl’ as her brother Patrick says family is ‘doing great’

CHRIS Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger “welcomed a baby girl” as her brother Patrick says they are “doing great.”

The actor “was seen carrying a package with a pink ribbon” and told ET he’d bought his sister “a little gift.”

A source close to the couple confirmed the two had a daughter and Katherine’s family is ecstatic for the family’s first grandchild.

A source told the outlet: “The couple is so excited for their new addition and have been showered with love from their family and friends.

“Chris was there for the birth and the couple can’t stop taking their eyes off their daughter. Katherine and Chris are doing well and Katherine is enjoying the experience of being a first-time mother.”

Patrick, 26, also confirmed the news to photographers who photographed him carrying a gift with a pink bow.

The actor gave a thumbs up when congratulated for becoming an uncle and revealed: “They’re doing great — just got her a little gift.”

While he didn’t explicitly confirm the baby’s gender or date of birth, parents Maria Shriver, 64, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, 73, were spotted paying a visit to Katherine and Chris’ home on Friday.

Patrick was also spotted leaving the St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, California on Friday afternoon.

Maria confirmed the couple’s pregnancy on May 1, when Chris, 41, appeared as a guest on her Instagram Live #HomeTogether.

Maria told Chris: “You’re gonna have another beautiful family member.”

While this is Katherine’s first child, Chris already has son Jack, 7, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Meanwhile, Katherine’s dad Arnold told Fox 11 that “it’s going to be really, really exciting” becoming a grandfather for the first time.

Earlier this month Chris revealed Katherine, 30, was “ready to pop.”

He showed off her big baby bump on a hike.

Chris shared a picture of him and Katherine on a hike captioned: “Ready to pop / still don’t stop… Top of the mountain today.”

He added: “Kinda grateful it didn’t go down on the trail tho to be real.”

Katherine told People Chris has been very supportive during the pregnancy amid the pandemic.

She said: “It’s been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, having everyone wear masks all the time.

“That’s been helpful.”

Chris’ next movie, Jurassic World: Dominion, is gearing up to get back to shooting with restrictions for COVID-19.

The couple’s upcoming new addition follows Chris’ announcement his beloved pet ram, Prince Rupert, passed away on his farm.

The Parks and Recreation actor revealed he was “very sad” about the loss in a sweet Instagram post.

“It’s a solemn day at #StillwaterRanch as Prince Rupert the ram passed away,” he captioned a black and white photo of he and Rupert hugging.

Chris, 41, said: “He took his final rest # right next to the still water of the lake under a 100-year-old apple tree. I’m very sad.”

The actor added that he shared a special bond with Rupert, writing: “I was the only one who could wrestle him down to clip his hooves.

“He was a big cuddler and sported the thickest most beautiful chocolate coat.”