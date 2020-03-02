Chris Pratt is Ready to Hit 28 Million Instagram Followers in Hilarious Video

Chris Pratt is on a mission.

On Sunday, the Guardians of the Galaxy star put a special request into the Instagram-sphere, hoping to boost his follower count from an impressive 27.9 million to 28 million.

“Guys, I’m sitting here realizing that I’m at 27.9 million followers. 27.9,” he said in a message on his Instagram Stories. “That means, if I get just one more follower, I will be at 20…27.9 million still.” Ever so determined, Chris tried to count how many followers he would need to reach his goal. He continued, “But if I get seven more followers, that—I don’t…I don’t know the math but I’m almost to 28 million.”

Math aside, the Parks and Recreation alum is definitely on the right track towards the social media milestone. Known for his humorous posts, Chris’ Instagram is filled with everything from backstage set moments to adorable tributes to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

In fact, Chris and Katherine’s whirlwind relationship was a topic of discussion during his visit to E!’s In The Room, where he couldn’t help but gush over his wife of almost one year.

“She has changed my life for the better in so many ways,” the Jurassic World star, who shares son Jack with ex Anna Faris, tells host Jason Kennedy. “My heart and my soul [and]my son I feel are all so safe with her, you know?”

“She’s a great stepmom. She’s, god-willing, gonna be a great mom one day,” he continues. “She’s got great parents, great siblings. She fills in all my many deficits,” adding, “It’s a good match.”

