Chris Rock discusses Kim Kardashian West’s Saturday Night Live encounter with Pete Davidson.

Chris Rock reveals what happened on Saturday Night Live when Kim Kardashian West met Pete Davidson.

After hosting Saturday Night Live in October, Kim Kardashian West began dating Pete Davidson.

Chris Rock appeared in the episode and recently shared his thoughts on the experience.

He also shared his thoughts on Kanye West, Kim’s ex-boyfriend.

On October 1, Chris Rock made a cameo appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Kim Kardashian West hosted the show on September 9th.

During a skit where they played Disney’s Aladdin and Princess Jasmine, she shared an on-screen kiss with Davidson.

The reality star had previously met Davidson (the comedian has told a story about going to dinner with Kid Cudi only to have Timothee Chalamet, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian West show up unexpectedly, with Davidson footing the bill).

When she hosted SNL, however, she was single and in the process of divorcing Kanye West.

A spoof of the popular competition reality show The Bachelorette was another skit.

Kardashian West portrayed a star on the lookout for love among a group of suitors.

John Cena, Chase Crawford, Blake Griffin, and Tyler Cameron were among the celebrities who appeared on SNL as pretend contestants.

Chris Rock was one of the “bachelors,” and he recently opened up about what it was like to be on the show the night Davidson and Kardashian West began dating.

Chris Rock recently spoke out about his appearance on Saturday Night Live with Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson.

During an interview for the podcast “Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade,” he was open and honest.

The comedian hinted that he thought the reality star would end up with one of her pretend Bachelorette crew members.

“So I’m sitting backstage at the Kim show – by the way, Kim was incredibly funny, right? – and I’m like, ‘Who’s it gonna be?'” Rock joked.

“Because, like, it’s not me, and she’s probably already met Blake Griffin.”

Pete, for example.

Maybe this is it.”

Even though Pete wasn’t among the phony contestants, Rock implied that the two stars had chemistry.

“I’m more of a Khloé guy,” Rock said when asked why he didn’t go after Kardashian West himself.

“Plus, I’m friends with Kanye; it would’ve been strange.”

“By the way, they’re both wonderful people…”

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.