Chris Sullivan Teases What Will Happen to Kate and Toby After Their Marriage Ends in ‘This Is Us’ Season 6

Chris Sullivan Teases What Will Happen to Kate and Toby After Their Marriage Ends on ‘This Is Us’ Season 6

Season 6 of This Is Us is slowly revealing the truth about Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan).

However, while the show is piecing together the details of the divorce, it appears that fans already know the outcome.

Sullivan recently opened up about Toby and Kate’s lives after their divorce, and the actor’s comments may provide some comfort to This Is Us fans.

Fans of This Is Us know that Kate and Toby divorce because Kate marries Phillip (Chris Geere), a coworker.

The sixth and final season has also hinted at Toby and Kate’s marriage being on the rocks.

The two protagonists are currently dealing with a long-distance relationship.

Toby works in San Francisco several days a week, while Kate lives in Los Angeles with her two children, Jack and Hailey.

Finally, it appears that the distance is putting a strain on the husband-wife relationship.

Meanwhile, adult Jack Damon (Blake Stadnik) hinted that the Big Green Egg represents the end of Kate and Toby’s marriage.

In a flash-forward scene, Toby went to see Rebecca (Mandy Moore) on her deathbed without Kate, indicating that he is still an important part of the Pearson family in the future.

While many This Is Us fans were heartbroken when Kate and Toby broke up in season 6, it appears that the two will be fine in the future.

Sullivan reminded listeners on Radio Andy that Toby still comes to Rebecca’s rescue.

While there may be squabbles during the breakup, it will not be disastrous.

“According to the actor,”

“This is our chance to show our audience one way to get through this while still having Toby show up at Rebecca’s deathbed,” says the cast.

So, regardless of how things turn out, you know what’s going on.

You understand that things do not have to end badly, even if they do.

Even if there are bad moments, fights and arguments, and things don’t go as planned, that doesn’t mean they’re…

