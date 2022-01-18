Chris Tucker Wasn’t Originally Selected to Play Smokey in ‘Friday’

Friday, which debuted in 1995, launched a pop culture phenomenon that has lasted more than 25 years.

Even those who haven’t seen the film starring Ice Cube and Chris Tucker are familiar with memorable lines like “Bye, Felisha.” Although Friday spawned two sequels and a short-lived animated series, the first film has a special place in the hearts of fans.

Tucker’s outstanding performance is undoubtedly a contributing factor.

So it may come as a surprise to some fans to learn that he wasn’t the first choice for the role of Smokey.

Friday was very much an underdog story when Ice Cube and DJ Pooh co-wrote it in 1995.

After all, director F Gary Gray had never directed a film before, despite his subsequent success with films like Straight Outta Compton and The Fate of the Furious.

His biggest claim to fame was as a director of music videos, including Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day,” and even the rapper-actor himself wasn’t quite the universal icon he would later become.

Ice Cube’s most well-known film role prior to Friday was as Doughboy in 1991’s Boyz n the Hood.

However, he and DJ Pooh — who went on to direct Dr.

The Wash, a Dre-Snoop Dogg comedy, aimed to counteract the violent portrayal of their youth’s urban environments.

Friday depicted the streets in a very different light than Boyz n the Hood, but it was perhaps more relatable to the average moviegoer.

Furthermore, the film features outstanding performances.

It’s a Pandemic, You Ain’t Got Sh*t to Do (And Chris Tucker is Loving It) 25 Years After ‘Friday’: It’s a Pandemic, You Ain’t Got Sh*t to Do (And Chris Tucker is Loving It)

Smokey, the main character, is one of the most memorable.

Tucker’s character serves as a wild card foil to Ice Cube’s Craig.

It’s difficult to imagine anyone else in that role now, given Friday’s performance.

But, according to the movie’s writers, DJ Pooh was supposed to play Smokey from the beginning.

The character was based in part on his own life, which added authenticity to the role.

The film’s producer, New Line Cinema, however, was not on board.

Ice Cube and DJ Pooh had to compromise on the casting because the film’s financing was on the line.

They knew Tucker would be perfect as Smokey after seeing him on Def Comedy Jam.

Ice Cube, DJ Pooh, and Gray were able to persuade New Line after a tumultuous audition process —…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.