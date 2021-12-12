Chris Wallace has announced his departure from Fox News to join CNN(plus), the network’s upcoming streaming service.

Chris Wallace is leaving Fox News to join CNN(plus), the network’s soon-to-be-released streaming service.

The longtime Fox News Sunday anchor announced his departure from the network during Sunday’s show, calling his 18 years with the network “a great ride.”

“After 18 years on Fox News Sunday, this is my final Fox News Sunday,” Wallace said, “and I say this with great sadness.”

“It’s been an incredible journey,” he added.

“We’ve covered five presidential elections, interviewed every president since George H. Bush, and traveled the world, sitting down with France’s Emmanuel Macron and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

“Sunday mornings with you have also been a pleasure.”

Wallace expressed his gratitude for the community he’s built through his Sunday morning show, but he also admitted that he’s ready for a change.

“I’m ready for a new adventure, and I hope you’ll come along with me,” Wallace said before adding, “and so, dear friends, that’s it for today.”

Shortly after signing off, Wallace will join CNN(plus), a new streaming service that will debut in 2022.

“I’m ecstatic to be a CNN(plus) contributor!”

After decades in broadcast and cable news, I’m excited to dive into the world of streaming.

“I am honored and delighted to join Jeff Zucker and his great team as I embark on this adventure,” Wallace said in a statement released by CNN. “I look forward to the new freedom and flexibility streaming affords in interviewing major figures across the news landscape — and finding new ways to tell stories.”

“I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Wallace’s departure from Fox News stunned the television news industry and viewers alike, as he had only recently signed a contract with the network in 2017.

