Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s Breakup ‘Prompted’ Me to Ask Questions, Brett Oppenheim’s Breakup Tina Louise: Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s Breakup ‘Prompted’ Me to Ask Questions

Tina Louise: Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's Breakup 'Prompted' Me to Ask Questions

Tina Louise discussed how the breakup of Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim influenced her decision to end her relationship with Brett Oppenheim.

“We’re still friends,” says the character.

After news broke on December 21 that she and the 44-year-old Selling Sunset star had split after eight months together, the 40-year-old star recently told TMZ, “It got to the point where I wanted to take the next step in the relationship and he wasn’t quite there yet.”

(Earlier that day, Stause, 40, and Jason, 44, had confirmed their split.)

Prior to her breakup with Brett, the Australian native stated that she “wasn’t sure” if she wanted children, but added that he, like his brother, does not want to be a father.

Both Stause and Tina Louise’s decisions to end their relationships were influenced by Brett and Jason’s aversion to having children.

Tina Louise told the outlet, “I think the relationship with Chrishell and Jason may have prompted me to ask similar questions with Brett, and that sort of ended the relationship,” in an interview published on Monday, December 27.

The owner of Sugar Taco explained that she and Brett split up a few weeks before the news broke earlier this month.

Tina Louise explained that she and the Days of Our Lives star grieved in different ways when it came to mending her broken heart.

“I like to take a step back and give myself some breathing room to figure out where I am.”

She described her healing process as “kind of work on my growth.”

The Kentucky native and the real estate mogul haven’t had as much distance since they parted ways, according to the Los Angeles resident.

“I believe Chrishell and Jason remained friends and are still friends today.”

Before they began dating, they were friends.

Tina Louise noted, “They’ll always be friends.”

“They still adore each other, but they’re in a situation where she wants one thing and he wants something else.”

The restaurateur also appears to have taken a friend-like approach to her post-divorce relationship with Brett, telling the outlet that they were still spending Christmas together.

“I’ll pay him a visit.”

“We’re still very close,” she said, adding that their relationship is now strictly platonic.

“It’s done now.”

