Chrishell Stause dated a ‘Glee’ star who allegedly cheated on her.

Since her debut on Selling Sunset in 2019, Chrishell Stause’s love life has been a hot topic.

Stause was a rising actor long before she became a reality TV star.

She was in a relationship with a Glee actor, but Stause claimed he cheated on her.

Stause is best known for his roles in soap operas and reality television shows.

She has had a few high-profile relationships.

After dating for over three years, she married actor Justin Hartley in 2017.

Fans, on the other hand, watched as Stause and Hartley divorced during the third season of Selling Sunset, which aired in late 2019.

Stause claims Hartley caught her off guard and texted her about the divorce “forty-five minutes” before “the world knew.”

After competing on season 29 of Dancing with the Stars (though not together), Stause began a romance with dancer Keo Motsepe a year later.

However, in early 2021, the relationship ended, and Stause accused Motsepe of lying.

Jason Oppenheim, the owner of the real estate brokerage where Stause works, is her most recent boyfriend.

The couple made their relationship public in July 2021, but they split up five months later.

Stause and Oppenheim both claim that they split up because they have opposing views on family planning.

Chrishell Stause, star of ‘Selling Sunset,’ clarifies the origins of her name.

Stause dated Glee star Matthew Morrison in the mid-2000s, when he was still a relatively unknown celebrity.

In fact, between 2006 and 2007, the two were engaged.

“I decided to break off our engagement because I believed he was seeing other people and just wasn’t ready to fully commit,” Stause said in a 2010 interview with Star about why she and Morrison broke up.

Morrison himself spoke about the relationship in a Cosmopolitan UK interview.

“I proposed to my then-girlfriend when I was 27, but I didn’t do it for the right reasons; we’d been dating for a year or so, and I felt pressured by society,” he said (via PopSugar).

“I was thinking, ‘This is probably the age when I should start having kids, so this is what I should do.’ But after I did it, I knew it wasn’t right.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.