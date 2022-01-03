Chrishell Stause edits a movie trailer that credits her as Chrishell Hartley.

Chrishell Stause made an appearance in a film under her married name prior to her split from Justin Hartley.

Now, the star of Selling Sunset is working on a promo for the 2019 film.

This is no longer her name.

The 2019 film Staged Killer, directed by Chrishell Stause, was recently released on streaming platforms, resulting in a slew of promotional materials.

The problem is that they gave her credit under her previous married name, Chrishell Hartley, and on Jan.

2. On Instagram, the Selling Sunset actress, who split with ex Justin Hartley in November 2019, made light of the situation.

Chrishell, 40, changed her last name to Stause before posting a trailer for the film.

“When I filmed this, my last name was different, so I just fixed it myself,” she explained to fans.

It’s too late to change old promotional materials or the way I’m credited in the film.

“Everything is fine!”

“Being named Chrishell has the advantage of not being mixed up with other people named Chrishell,” the Netflix star added.

Chrishell told her 2.9 million Instagram followers she had “no idea” the movie was available on platforms like YouTube and Peacock in a follow-up video on her Instagram Story.

“It appears to be all over the place,” she joked.

“However, I appreciate you guys watching it! Thank you!”

Justin, 44, filed for divorce from Chrishell after two years of marriage just over two years ago. “I’m just kind of in shock with it all,” Chrishell said of the divorce during season three of Selling Sunset. “It’s just a lot all at once because everybody in the whole world knows.”

He has a special place in my heart.

This was one of my closest friends.

“To whom should I speak?”

Both Chrishell and Justin have moved on since then.

The This Is Us star married actress Sofia Pernas, a former Young and the Restless co-star, in March 2021.

Meanwhile, Chrishell’s romance with her co-star Jason Oppenheim from Selling Sunset was confirmed in July.

“Jason was and is my best friend,” Chrishell wrote on Instagram, “and aside from our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not…

