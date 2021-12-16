Chrishell Stause explains why going from best friends to dating Jason Oppenheim “felt easy.”

Chrishell Stause explains why dating Jason Oppenheim “felt easy” after they became best friends.

Chrishell Stause’s relationship with Jason Oppenheim is effortless for her.

Not only do the co-stars of Selling Sunset have a lot of chemistry, but they also share a similar enthusiasm for their jobs.

In fact, Chrishell said it “felt natural” to take things to the next level with the real estate broker.

“I actually think that’s kind of where the easy transition came about because we were working so much together as it was, and we work so well together,” the reality star, who recently partnered with Adobe to celebrate the launch of Creative Cloud Express, told E! News exclusively.

Chrishell is at a point in her career where she can mix business and pleasure because she has “the stats to back it up and really go in there with confidence.”

“I had to mock the confidence at first,” she explained, “to fake it until you make it.”

“But with Jason, I just feel like the work-relationship dynamic isn’t as complicated as people think because we used to be best friends and work together all the time.”

“It just felt like it was going to be a piece of cake.”

Despite the fact that Chrishell and Jason went public with their relationship in July 2021, season four of Selling Sunset, which premiered on Netflix in November, did not include their budding romance.

Instead, there was plenty of drama within the Oppenheim Group this season, particularly between Chrishell and her castmate Christine Quinn.

While things “look pretty dramatic when you’re watching it,” Chrishell told E! News that off-camera, the office dynamic is a different story.

“I think people would be surprised to learn that we’re a pretty laid-back bunch,” she said.

“I mean, people who spend time together are truly in love with each other.”

We simply don’t spend time together if people don’t truly love each other.”

So, contrary to popular belief, “we don’t sit around griping about someone we don’t like in the office, or I don’t sit around and talk about how I’m homeless all the time,” she teased.

“It’s a lot less stressful when we’re not filming,” she added, laughing.

Another misunderstanding about the show is the “misconception that…

