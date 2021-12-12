Chrishell Stause Has the Best Reaction to Troll Saying She “Can’t Accomplish Anything Without a Man.”

Chrishell Stause has the best reaction after Troll says she “can’t accomplish anything without a man.”

“It appears I am not the only one who is unhappy here,” Chrishell Stause responded to an Instagram user who slammed her career and relationship.

Chrishell Stause isn’t letting social media trolls get the best of her.

On Saturday, December 1, the star of Selling Sunset posted to Instagram Stories.

11 to post a message from an online troll telling her she couldn’t “accomplish anything without a man.”

“The only reason you’re getting listings and selling them is because of Jason,” an Instagram user wrote, referring to Chrishell’s new relationship with Jason Oppenheim, co-star of Selling Sunset and founder of the Oppenheim Group.

“You’re a phony, and I hope you own up to it and stop holding grudges, you miserable bitch.”

“It would seem I am not the miserable one here Genesis,” Chrishell responded with a classy retort.

“When you’re on TV, you get so much business that you have to refer it out to others because there’s only so much time in the day,” the real estate agent continued.

“The days of getting more listings based on office rank are over.”

“But please take a breath [sic]and have a great day! Thanks for watching!!!!” Chrishell concluded.

The reality TV star thanked her fans for their outpouring of love and support after re-posting the message.

Chrishell told her Instagram followers, “You guys just flooded my DMs with the nicest messages, and I wasn’t posting it for that.”

“It gave me a little chuckle.”

However, I truly appreciate it.

You’re all so nice and sweet, and I know they’re a lot more like you than the trolls.

“Many thanks!”

Of course, the Netflix star is used to dealing with drama, including in her personal life.

Justin Hartley was her previous husband from 2017 to February 2021.

Chrishell faced backlash this summer after sharing PDA-filled posts with the real estate broker, just weeks after confirming her relationship with Jason.

“That’s just weird with your boss!!” commented one Instagram user, to which Chrishell responded, “Who’s gonna tell her…?”

The couple surprised fans in July when the Days of Our Lives actress shared a photo of Jason passionately kissing her neck while on vacation in Capri, Italy.

