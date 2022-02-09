Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset awkwardly dodges Justin Hartley’s prenup question: ‘Can I Plead the Fifth?’

Her mouth is tightly shut.

Andy Cohen pressed Chrishell Stauser about a possible prenuptial agreement with Justin Hartley, despite Stauser’s refusal to answer.

The 53-year-old host of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen pressed the 40-year-old Selling Sunset star about her legal agreements with her ex-husband.

Stause was married to Hartley, now 45, for six years. They married in October 2017, and their divorce was finalized more than a year later, in January 2021.

During the Tuesday, February 8, episode of WWHL, Cohen asked Stause, “Did you have a prenup with him?” Stause tried to laugh off the question without answering.

The author of Most Talkative pressed her for a response.

Stause nervously laughed as she sipped her cocktail, “Uh, I plead the fifth!”

That response was interpreted by Cohen as a yes.

“Well, it sounds like you didn’t,” he reasoned, “and he got all that This Is Usmoney while you were married, so you must have done well.”

As she shifted in her seat, the real estate agent appeared uneasy.

“I don’t believe I’m permitted to respond to this question,” Stause stated.

She must have signed a nondisclosure agreement, according to the Bravo producer.

An insider exclusively told Us Weekly at the time of their divorce settlement that the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement, but that the financial terms of their settlement would not be made public.

In January 2021, a source told Us, “Both parties entered into a confidential settlement as to terms of the divorce, including spousal support.”

Later, Cohen inquired if Stause had seen Hartley’s popular NBC show, which is currently in its sixth and final season.

She confirmed that she used to watch This Is Us on a regular basis and said, “Not anymore.”

While the Real Housewives executive producer couldn’t get much information about the prenup, he did manage to get Stause to talk about her late mother’s relationship with the Smallville star.

“She wasn’t impressed by things that most people would be impressed by, and neither party made an effort,” Stause explained.

Stause mentioned in her memoir, Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work, which was released Tuesday, that her mother wasn’t a fan of Hartley and even referred to him as the.

