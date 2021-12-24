Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset Cracks a Joke About Her Breakup With Jason Oppenheim: ‘Laugh at Yourself in Times Like This’

Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset tells a joke about her breakup with Jason Oppenheim: ‘Laugh at Yourself in Times Like This.’

It’s a joke.

Chrishell Stause decided to focus on the humor in the situation after her split from Jason Oppenheim — and how she has to keep breaking the news to Selling Sunsetviewers.

On Thursday, December 23, Stause, 40, shared a DM she received from a fan asking if she and Oppenheim, 44, would become “a thing” on the show.

“Who’s gonna tell her? (Although after all the noise, THIS gave me quite the laugh this morning,” the former soap actress wrote on Instagram Stories.

It’s going to be a rough ride if you can’t laugh at yourself in these situations.)”

The Days of Our Lives alum made the statement after announcing her split from the CEO earlier this week.

The couple first made headlines in July when they made their relationship public while filming season 5.

Stause shared a sweet Instagram photo of the couple packing on the PDA during a European vacation at the time.

After five months of public dating, the couple announced their split on Tuesday, December 21 in an interview with Us Weekly.

That same day, the broker discussed how the breakup was caused by “different wants regarding a family.”

“Even though Chrishell and I are no longer together, we are still best friends who will always love and support one another.”

He wrote on his Instagram Story, “She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and our relationship was the happiest and most fulfilling of my life.”

“Knowing and loving Chrishell is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

In response to the split, Stause thanked Oppenheim for being “consistently” honest with her, even “when it hurts.”

“I’ve tried to embrace the world I’ve been thrust into, which includes being open and honest about my personal relationships.

Knowing that it might not end in what society considers a success or in what I am looking for felt scary and terrifying.

“However, after many long and heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success, regardless of the label that is publicly attached to it,” she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Jokes About Her Split From Jason Oppenheim: ‘Laugh at Yourself in Times Like This’