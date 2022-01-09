Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset Reacts to Those “Angry” With Her Personality

Chrishell Stause, star of Selling Sunset, responds to those who are “annoyed” by her personality.

Chrishell Stause addressed those who are “annoyed” by her personality on Selling Sunset, and she revealed that she is “working on” relaxing while filming the show.

Chrishell Stause isn’t overly concerned with her on-screen persona.

On Saturday, Jan.

“Honestly, same,” the 40-year-old star of Selling Sunset tweeted in response to those who “get annoyed by my personality” on the show.

She believes her on-screen persona was shaped in part by her previous acting experiences, according to the real estate agent and reality star.

“I think years of auditioning has turned on a weird part of my brain when it comes to speaking to camera,” Chrishell admitted.

“I’m working on it right now.”

It’s hilarious.

However, relax, girl.”

“By the time we’re canceled, I’ll have it,” she added dryly.

Fans of the show, including Holly Hagan of Geordie Shore and YouTube makeup artist Manny Mua, quickly expressed their displeasure with Chrishell’s negative self-talk after seeing her post.

When someone insults the queen, I take it as a personal attack,” one fan wrote.

“@Chrishell7, you’re far from having an ‘annoying personality.’ You’re one of the kindest, most driven, inspiring, and professional people I’ve ever met. I’m so proud and grateful to look up to you, and grateful you exist.”

“You’re so sweet–thank you! I didn’t mean to make people feel like I needed defending,” Chrishell responded.

I was just laughing at how irritated I get at myself while watching, so I understand.

“That’s it.”

The real estate agent has had to put her share of Internet trolls in their place in the last year alone.

On her Instagram Story in December, Chrishell shared a DM she received from a hater who claimed she couldn’t “accomplish anything without a man.”

“It appears I am not the only one who is unhappy here,” Chrishell said.

“When you’re a TV agent, you get so much business that you have to refer it to others because there’s only so much time in a day.”

The days of receiving more listings based on office rank are long gone.”

“But please take a breath [sic]and have a great day! Thanks for watching!!!!” she wrote at the end of the post.

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Responds to People “Annoyed” By Her Personality