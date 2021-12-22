Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset reveals why she ended her five-month relationship with Jason Oppenheim.

Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset explains why she ended her five-month relationship with Jason Oppenheim.

In a vulnerable Instagram post, CHRISHELL Stause revealed the true reason she and Jason Oppenheim ended their five-month relationship.

Over the summer, the stars of Selling Sunset became linked for the first time.

Chrishell, 40, shared a screenshot of a text message she wrote about the breakup on her phone.

The California realtor revealed that her desire to have children may have ended her relationship with Jason, 44.

“I’ve tried to embrace the world I’ve found myself in, including being open and honest about my relationships,” she wrote.

“Knowing it might not end in what society considers a success and what I am looking for felt scary and terrifying.”

But, after many long and heartfelt conversations, I’ve decided to consider it a success, regardless of the public label.”

“Aside from our ideas about family ultimately not aligning, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward,” Chrishell continued.

She went on to say, “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t, and that’s just the way it is.”

Having said that, navigating this public terrain is difficult, and I’m doing my best.”

“No one would rather only speak about work related things than me,” the reality star continued.

But I understand that this is part of the package, and I will always cherish and be grateful for the opportunities that have been provided to me.

“Although my initial reaction to a private situation was to keep quiet about it, because we only get one life, it’s sometimes easier to just live transparently.”

I aspire to have a family someday, and all of my current decisions are based on that goal.”

“Thank you for the kindness and support to those who understand,” Chrishell concluded in his message.

Her post drew a flood of support from her celebrity friends and fans.

“Your transparency is so admirable,” Cassie Scerbo said, “and Chrishell is sending you all the best because you are simply that!”

“There’s nothing wrong with being human,” another commenter said.

“I will always love you.”

“Stand in your truth mama,” a third remarked.

Your openness and tenacity are admirable.”

“There is power in knowing exactly what you want and going after it,” Rachel Lindsay said in response to the post.

I wish you luck in achieving your goal.”

Chrishell and Jason’s split was confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday by sources close to them.

Chrishell shared a video of the two together on Instagram…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.