Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset Takes a Post-Breakup Trip With Emma Hernan and Cindy Crawford

Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset Goes On A Post-Breakup Trip With Emma Hernan and Cindy Crawford

Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset rang in the New Year with Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, and Emma Hernan in Mexico, less than a month after her split from Jason Oppenheim.

Chrishell Stause has given fans a sneak peek into her “magical” week-long vacation.

Celebrating her co-star Emma Hernan’s birthday and ringing in the New Year on a weeklong vacation in Cabo San Lucas, the 40-year-old Selling Sunset star swapped her winter blues for some much-needed sunshine.

Chrishell documented her trip on Instagram on New Year’s Eve, posting photos of her playing drinking games, posing in bikinis with Emma, and posing with a few famous friends, including Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber.

Chrishell captioned the photo set, “This week has been magical celebrating bdays and a new year! Seriously someone pinch me!”

“Wishing you a Happy New Year!!!”

Emma commented, “Awww!!! Couldn’t ask for a better bday date than you mi amor!!!”

“Now meet me on the beach at midnight to finish the year on a high note!!!!”

Chrishell’s star-studded vacation comes less than two weeks after she revealed on Instagram that she and her partner, Selling Sunset co-star and boss Jason Oppenheim, had broken up just five months after first confirming their relationship.

“I’ve tried to embrace the world I’ve been thrust into, which includes being open and honest about my personal relationships.

“Knowing that it might not end in what society considers a success and what I am ultimately looking for felt scary and terrifying,” she said.

“However, after many long and heartfelt discussions, I’ve decided to see it as a success, regardless of what label is publicly attached to it.”

“Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas about family not aligning in the end, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward,” the actress and real estate agent continued.

Chrishell also finalized her divorce from This Is Us starJustin Hartley in January 2021, and the actor married actressSofia Pernas later that spring, whom he met while dating Chrishell.

Chrishell now appears to be ready to put last year’s drama behind her and begin anew in 2022.

