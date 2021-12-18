Chrishell Stause Responds to Questions About Her Relationship After Selling Sunset Blind Date

Chrishell Stause Responds to Questions About Her Relationship Status After Selling Sunset Blind Date

Following the failure of sparks between Chrishell Stause and Robert Drenk on Selling Sunset, the two actors took to social media to share their perspectives on the memorable date.

These two aren’t completely sold on each other after one unforgettable blind date.

While the previous season of Selling Sunset had many memorable moments, many viewers will remember Chrishell Stause’s introduction to Tarek El Moussa’s friend Robert Drenk at a yacht party, where what was supposed to be a blind date on the water turned into a bumpy ride around Orange County, Calif.

Robert took to social media earlier this week to share “what really happened” during the televised meeting.

The business owner and entrepreneur wrote on Instagram, “I was set up on a blind date back in June that was filmed for Selling Sunset season 4.”

“After speaking with @chrishell.stause, my friends @therealtarekelmoussa and @heatherraeyoung learned that she was interested in going on a date.

I guess the film crew for Selling Sunset heard about it and wanted it for the show.”

“Filming began in late June, and by that time, Chrishell was (secretly) dating @JasonOppenheim,” Robert continued.

If you ask Chrishell, however, she will tell you that this is not the case.

The Oppenheim Group realtor stated in the comments section that she was “100% single” and “free to date whoever I want.”

“I enjoyed meeting you at first until I noticed things that bothered me.

“But picking me up and then not getting up to let me out was not great,” she said, referring to a Netflix segment of their date.

“I wish you the best of luck, and it’s a shame everything went so wrong.”

But tagging me in multiple posts across multiple platforms to defend behavior that cannot be justified isn’t it.

I was a free man.

You were impolite in your behavior.

It didn’t seem to be a good fit.

Please, everyone, let’s get this over with.”

Robert also claimed on Twitter that Chrishell was dating Jason Oppenheim at the time of the yacht party.

He wrote online, “In your defense, would you say the real reason the date went sideways from the moment I showed up was because your boyfriend Jason was right there?”

“I suppose hiding your man from the man who showed up on a blind date causes a lot of cringe.”

“Oh hi Robert! Jason wasn’t my boyfriend here,” Chrishell continued.

