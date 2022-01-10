Chrishell Stause, star of ‘Selling Sunset,’ admits her on-screen personality irritates her.

Chrishell Stause, star of ‘Selling Sunset,’ admits that her on-screen personality annoys her.

It’s impossible to please everyone, and Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset appears to recognize this.

She is one of the show’s most well-known cast members, but not everyone finds her likable.

Stause recently responded to her detractors, admitting that her on-screen personality “annoys” her as well.

Stause worked as an actor for many years.

She was best known for her roles in the soap operas All My Children and Days of Our Lives.

Stause also obtained her real estate license and joined the cast of Selling Sunset when the show debuted in 2019.

Stause’s explosive storylines drew in even more viewers throughout the seasons.

In seasons one, two, and three, she had a feud with Christine Quinn and Davina Potratz.

Stause’s messy divorce from actor Justin Hartley was also featured in Season 3, in which she claimed he broke up with her 45 minutes before announcing their split to the world.

Stause has quickly established himself as one of the show’s most popular characters.

She has the most Instagram followers at the moment.

She also competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2020, finishing in seventh place.

Robert Drenk, Chrishell Stause’s blind date, will donate $50,000 to charity if she takes a lie detector test to prove her dating history with Jason Oppenheim.

Stause has a lot of fans all over the world, but she also has some detractors who don’t like her personality.

The real estate agent recently addressed the subject, stating that she agrees with the comments made about her on-camera personality.

“When people see (hashtag)sellingsunset and are irritated by my demeanor.

“Same,” Stause replied on Twitter.

“I believe years of auditioning has triggered a strange part of my brain to be ‘ON’ when speaking to camera, and I’m working on it.”

It’s hilarious.

But, girl, take it easy.

I’ll figure it out by the time we’re cancelled.”

One supporter defended her, claiming that she possesses numerous positive qualities.

“You’re so sweet-thank you!” Stause responded. “I wasn’t meaning to make people feel like I needed defending.”

So I get it. I was just laughing at how annoyed I get at myself while watching.

That concludes our discussion.”

Chrishell Stause, star of ‘Selling Sunset,’ clarifies the origins of her name.

On today’s reality shows, it’s sometimes necessary to put on a persona.

Some have wondered if Stause, who has a background in acting, is…

